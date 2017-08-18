BISE to announce grade 9 result on Saturday

FAISALABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) will announce the result of class 9th annual examination-2017 on August 19 (Saturday).

According to controller examination Dr Zafar Iqbal, the result will be

uploaded on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at 10:10 am.The result will also be available in CD against Rs 200 from UBL Kotwali Road and UBL board branches.

The students can receive their result through SMS service by

sending roll number at 800240.