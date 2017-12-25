Birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam celebrated on Monday

KARACHI, Dec 25 (APP):The 141st birth anniversary of Father
of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated on
Monday with zeal and enthusiasm.
On the day, a public holiday, the national flag was hoisted
at the principal government and other buildings.
A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of
the great leader. The cadets of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA)
Kakul, that is described as `Quaid’s own’, assumed the
guard’s duty.
The Commandant of PMA Kakul, Maj. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz, laid
a floral wreath and offered Fateha.
Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Sindh, Syed
Murad Ali Shah, visited the Mazar of Quaid, laid floral wreaths
and offered Fateha.
Recording his impressions in the Visitors’ Book, Governor
said that Quaid-i-Azam was a great jurist and a visionary
personality who created a separate homeland for the Muslims of
the subcontinent and the shape of Pakistan.
He said that we should follow the vision of the Quaid in
order to ensure progress and prosperity of the country.
Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that we should follow the
teachings of the Quaid for the betterment of the country as well
as its people.
People from various walks of life visited the
Mazar of Quaid to pay tributes to the Founder of Pakistan.
A number of organizations arranged programmes to pay
tributes to Quaid-i-Azam and highlight various aspects of his
vision and leadership.
Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and TV channels aired
special programmes while the newspapers come up with
special supplements and articles on the occasion.
