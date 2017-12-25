Birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam celebrated on Monday

KARACHI, Dec 25 (APP):The 141st birth anniversary of Father

of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated on

Monday with zeal and enthusiasm.

On the day, a public holiday, the national flag was hoisted

at the principal government and other buildings.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of

the great leader. The cadets of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA)

Kakul, that is described as `Quaid’s own’, assumed the

guard’s duty.

The Commandant of PMA Kakul, Maj. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz, laid

a floral wreath and offered Fateha.

Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Sindh, Syed

Murad Ali Shah, visited the Mazar of Quaid, laid floral wreaths

and offered Fateha.

Recording his impressions in the Visitors’ Book, Governor

said that Quaid-i-Azam was a great jurist and a visionary

personality who created a separate homeland for the Muslims of

the subcontinent and the shape of Pakistan.

He said that we should follow the vision of the Quaid in

order to ensure progress and prosperity of the country.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that we should follow the

teachings of the Quaid for the betterment of the country as well

as its people.

People from various walks of life visited the

Mazar of Quaid to pay tributes to the Founder of Pakistan.

A number of organizations arranged programmes to pay

tributes to Quaid-i-Azam and highlight various aspects of his

vision and leadership.

Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and TV channels aired

special programmes while the newspapers come up with

special supplements and articles on the occasion.