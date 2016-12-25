Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated

SARGODHA, Dec 25 (APP): The 141st birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated with national fervor here on Sunday.

The main ceremony was held at the Sargodha Art Council where an exhibition of Quaid’s pictures was arranged by the Municipal Corporation Sargodha in which 40 pictures were exhibited.

Newly-elected Mayor of Sargodha Municipal Corporation Malik Aslam was the chief guest who distributed certificates among students who stood first,second and third in painting the pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On this occasion,students also presented national songs and delivered speeches.