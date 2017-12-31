Birth anniversary of Jamshed Ansari observed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):The birth anniversary of prominent radio, TV and film artist Jamshed Ansari was observed on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, Jamshed Ansari was born in Saharanpur, India on December 31, 1942. At the age of six he migrated to Pakistan along with his family members in 1948.

Jamshed Ansari played the memorable role of Safdar in the longest run Pakistani Radio programme ‘Hamid Mian Kay Haan’. Listening the programme became the second habit of the Pakistani people for more than four decades.

Jamshed received Bachelors of Arts degree in 1964. The same year he left for London and lived there for four years.

In London, Jamshed successfully completed television production courses and worked in stage shows and also for BBC. Jamshed Ansari returned from England in 1968.

In Pakistan, his first stab at acting was in the Lahore television play, ‘Jharokay’, which was produced and telecast in 1968.

Jamshed’s first television play from Karachi television was ‘Ghora ghaas khata hai’, written by Agha Nasir. Jamshed’s love for acting not only took him irresistibly to the stage and television, but to radio as well. He contributed to numerous radio programmes.

Jamshed earned fifty-five national and two international awards in his forty-one-year showbusiness career. Prominent among those were Quaid-i-Azam Award and Graduate Award.

He died on August 24, 2005.