Birth anniversary of Fatima Jinnah celebrated

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): The 125th birth anniversary of

Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was celebrated on Monday in a befitting

manner.

Fatima Jinnah was born on July 30, 1893, the youngest of seven

children to Jinnahbhai Poonja and his wife Mithibai, in a rented

apartment on the second floor of Wazir Mansion, Karachi. Of her

siblings she was the closest to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who became her

guardian upon the death of their father in 1901.

She joined the Bandra Convent in Bombay in 1902. In 1919,

she was admitted to the highly competitive University of Calcutta

where she attended the Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College. After she

graduated, she opened a dental clinic in Bombay in 1923.

Fatima Jinnah is revered for her struggle in the Pakistan

Movement, her devotion to her brother Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the

founder of the nation, and determined advocate for women’s rights.

After receiving a degree in dentistry from the University of

Calcutta in 1923, she joined the struggle for a separate Muslim

homeland and was able to win respect for her determination and

devotion to the aim within and outside All India Muslim League

(AIML).

She backed her brother through thick and thin when he decided

to lead the Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve a Muslim country.

Fatima Jinnah had participated in the presidential election

against military dictator Ayub Khan and was able to win two of

Pakistan’s largest cities, Karachi and Dhaka despite political

rigging.

She passed away at the age of 71 on July 9, 1967 due to a

heart-attack and was buried beside her brother’s grave in his

impressive mausoleum in Karachi.

Special programmes were chalked out by various government and

private organizations have to highlight the services rendered by

Fatima Jinnah for creation of Pakistan.