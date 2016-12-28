Biometric verification system for payments launched in Mianwali

MIANWALI, Dec 28 (APP): The increase in budget of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to Rs 115 billion shows the commitment of government for the welfare of the vulnerable segment of society.

This was stated by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon while inaugurating Biometric Verification System (BVS) in the presence of BISP beneficiaries, BISP officials, notables and media.

She said BISP has made significant improvements in its operations since the incumbent government came into power.

Recently it has started payments through biometric verification system (BVS) to ensure transparency and customer care, she added.

She said, “the government believes in practical work. We will win 2018 elections on the basis of performance.”

Previously payments in Mianwali were made through smart cards. Now BISP has switched over to biometric based withdrawal mechanism in Mianwali.

In Biometric Verification System (BVS), beneficiary would present CNIC only at POS (Point of Sale) or franchisee of the partner bank and affix her thumb impression for the withdrawal.

A system generated receipt would be given to her showing the record of payment and balance. Payment through BVS will save time and travel cost of the beneficiary.

The Chairperson said that BISP ensures transparency and efficiency in all its operations.

At present, 83.9%of beneficiaries are drawing their stipends through debit cards, 0.001% through Mobile banking, 13% through biometric mechanism and 3% are receiving funds through Pakistan Post, she added.

She reiterated that payments through biometric verification system (BVS) would eliminate agent mafia as BVS is the most simplified and user friendly payment mode and the presence of beneficiary for receiving stipend is mandatory.

Highlighting the performance of BISP, she said that it is a unique programme that not only helps the poor in their survival through cash grants, it educates their children as well through its Waseela-e-Taleem initiative and a number of BISP beneficiaries have graduated out of poverty benefiting from Prime Minister Interest Free Loan Scheme.

Later the chairperson addressed the local bodies’ representatives and PML (N) workers.

MNA Obaidullah Shadikhel and Ex-MPA Ali Haider Noor Khan Niazi were also present.

Referring to Panama issue, she said that proceedings on Panama case would resume in January.

“Truth will win as always, because Imran Khan would not be able to prove his lies,” she remarked.

She further added that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf should pay attention to development in KPK rather than wasting time on streets.