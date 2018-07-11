Bilour family remains steadfast despite repeated terrorist attacks

PESHAWAR, Jul 11 (APP):Bilour family has faced worst kind of terrorism with bravery and steadfast and demonstrated immense courage despite repeated terrorists’ attacks in which several of their key members were assassinated.

The family saw tragic death of Shabbir Ahmed Bilour, lone son of former Federal Minister and seasoned politician, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, who was also martyred in a firing incident during election campaign in 1997.

The trauma of Bashir Ahmed Bilour assassinated in a corner meeting at historic Qisakhwani Bazaar on December 22, 2012 was not yet over when his elder son, Haroon Bilour met the same fate on July 10, 2018.

Ghulam Ahmed Bilour had faced these worst situations with bravery and announced names of all members of his family martyred in terrorists’ attacks.

He also confirmed death of Haroon Bilour Shaheed before media and relatives last night.

Usman Ahmed Bilour, who died after cardiac arrest, has also saddened the entire family and his death was also confirmed by Ghulam Ahemd Bilour.

The tragic death of Haroon Bilour has not only saddened the entire Bilour family, relatives and ANP workers but also residents of Peshawar who are coming in large number to Bilour House to offer condolence with members of the bereaved family.

“My father was very polite, loving and his untimely demise saddened the entire family and well wishers,” Daniyal Bilour, son of Shaheed Haroon Bilour told media persons.

“I have attended most of public meetings addressed by my father and found him a man of principles as he strongly believed in clean politics,” Daniyal said.

“My father phoned me 20 minutes before of suicide explosion, inquiring reason behind of my late coming to Yakatooth corner meeting. I was in home and when I reached at Namak Mandi, Peshawar, have received news about the powerful explosion and martyrdom of his father.”

He said Haroon Bilour strongly believed tolerance in politics and never used indecent language against political rivals.

Inspite of friends’ advices of avoiding attending public meetings in open due to life threats, Haroon Bilour has actively participated in active politics and continued addressing public rallies and corner meetings in his home constituency of PK-78. He laid down his life like his father while remaining within people and not comprised on rights of people.