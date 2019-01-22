Bill to protect rights of disable persons introduced in NA: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Tuesday said the bill to protect the rights of persons with disabilities had been tabled in the National Assembly and referred it to the relevant standing committee of the house for further consideration and approval.

She expressed these views here while chairing the 2nd meeting of National Committee constituted by the Ministry of Human Rights for the implementation of UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, (UNCRPD) and other international commitments pertaining to disability.