Bill introduced in NA to extend jurisdiction of SCP, IHK to FATA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid here

on Friday introduced a Bill to extend the jurisdiction of the Supreme

Court of Pakistan and the Islamabad High Court to the Federally

Administered Tribal Areas

The Minister said, I am introducing a Bill to extend the jurisdiction

of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Islamabad High Court to the

Federally Administered Tribal Areas [The Supreme Court and High Court

(Extension of Jurisdiction to Federally Administered Tribal Areas)

Bill, 2017].

It is to mention that the federal cabinet on TuesÂ­day approved

extension of the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and the Islamabad

High Court (IHC) to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) as

a first step towards implementation of the FATA reform.

In the initial draft that had been prepared in the light of

suggestions of a six-member special committee that had proposed merger

of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the jurisdiction of the

Peshawar High Court (PHC) was to be extended to the tribal areas.