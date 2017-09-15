Bill introduced in NA to extend jurisdiction of SCP, IHK to FATA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid here
on Friday introduced a Bill to extend the jurisdiction of the Supreme
Court of Pakistan and the Islamabad High Court to the Federally
Administered Tribal Areas
The Minister said, I am introducing a Bill to extend the jurisdiction
of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Islamabad High Court to the
Federally Administered Tribal Areas [The Supreme Court and High Court
(Extension of Jurisdiction to Federally Administered Tribal Areas)
Bill, 2017].
It is to mention that the federal cabinet on TuesÂday approved
extension of the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and the Islamabad
High Court (IHC) to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) as
a first step towards implementation of the FATA reform.
In the initial draft that had been prepared in the light of
suggestions of a six-member special committee that had proposed merger
of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the jurisdiction of the
Peshawar High Court (PHC) was to be extended to the tribal areas.
