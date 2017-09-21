Bill Gates appreciates Pakistan’s progress in polio eradication

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (APP): Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Co-Chairman Bill Gates Thursday appreciated the tremendous

progress achieved in eradication of polio over the last four

years in Pakistan and expressed the hope that the goal of

complete eradication from the remaining three pockets in the

country would be achieved soon.

Bill Gates called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

here at his hotel.

Bill Gates reiterated his continued interest in working

together for eradication of polio in Pakistan. He also

expressed interest in expansion of engagements in other areas,

including the broader immunization programme.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked Bill Gates

for the work Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was doing in

Pakistan particularly for the eradication of polio as well as

their interest in expanding in other areas.

Bill Gates thanked the prime minister for continuous

commitment of the Government of Pakistan in achieving the

objective of eradicating polio in the country.

He also appreciated the personal commitment of Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi towards this end.

Bill Gates also expressed interest in making the

financial services of Microsoft accessible to the people of

Pakistan so as to enable them to do financial transactions

and use online services.

He also expressed appreciation for the continuity of

the key polio team members, who have achieved appreciable

standards of team work and commitment.

Bill Gates expressed his hope that the prime minister

would continue to lead the effort till the end on a personal

note.