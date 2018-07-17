Bilawal vows to fulfill Benazir’s pledges

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday vowed that he would fulfill all the pledges that Benazir Bhutto had made with the nation.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the people loved PPP, and accepted its ideology and manifesto.

He had travelled from Sindh to South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and then Balochistan as part of the election campaign and received a good response from the people all the way, he added.

He said now he would go to Rawalpindi from Islamabad and then to Lala Musa.

Bilawal alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif were using abusive language against each other and such trend in politics would be dangerous for the country.

The mainstream political leaders must not involve in such practice as it was important to impart knowledge to the youth as to how they could contribute towards national development in a positive way instead of training them to involve in such exchanges, he added.

He said the PPP would give top priority to economy, foreign policy and elimination of terrorism. “We had to cancel our election campaign activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to terror incidents,” he added.

Bilawal said his party wanted to solve the problems being faced by the people and asked them to vote for his party candidates.

To a question, he said the PPP had a bad experience after signing of the charter of democracy with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

Later speaking to the people in Islamabad, he said the last PPP government had introduced Benazir Income Support Porgramme (BISP) for the poor. “We will provide food cards to the poor and homes to the homeless,” he added.

He said his party after coming into power would give loans to women so that they could stand on their feet financially, besides helping the government in improving the country’s economy.