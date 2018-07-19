Bilawal urges people to vote for PPP

LAHORE, July 19 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday urged the people to vote
for the PPP to make a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.
Addressing public gatherings at Thoker Niaz Beig
and NA-132 Kahna here, Bilawal said that he started his
politics with the sole aim to accomplish the mission
of his grand-father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother
Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.
He said:”I have given a revolutionary manifesto
as my grand-father and mother had given for welfare of
the masses besides strengthening democracy and institutions
in the country.”
Bilawal said the PPP was a party of an idealogy which would
continue its mission to serve the masses selflessly.
Criticising the politics of indecent language, he said
that the PPP always promoted democratic norms through positive
politics.
“My goal is serving the masses and resolving problems
to raise their living standard,” he said and added: “My
struggle is only for rights of the people not for power”.
Bilawal said the PPP was not fighting against any party
but it was striving hard for eliminating public hardships.
“I want to provide quality education and health
facilities to people besides eradicating poverty and
unemployment,” he said.
He said that Zulfikar Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed
struggled to provide employment to the youth and we had
launched the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to
continue their mission. This programme was also helpful
for eliminating poverty besides improving living standard
of the poor.
“After coming to power, we will provide interest-free
loans especially to the poor rural women so that they
could start their own business and play a role in national
development,” he added.
He said that his party would specially facilitate
farmers after winning the election and subsidised fertilizers
would be provided through Benazir Kisan card to them.
Earlier, he was warmly welcomed by party workers
at Thokar Niaz Beig and Kahna.