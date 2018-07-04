Bilawal to launch election campaign in Punjab from early next week

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP):In-charge Central Election Cell, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Taj Haider on Wednesday said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was set to launch aggressive election campaign in Punjab from early next week.

“The campaign will start from South Punjab and Bilawal is likely to address different rallies at different places including Sadiqabad, Bhawalpur, Multan and other major cities and towns,” he said while taking to APP.

Taj Haider said that Chairman PPP was addressing mammoth public rallies in Sindh, used to take over 16 hours instead of planned period of only three hours due to overwhelming response from the public.

To a question, he said that free, fair and transparent election was not the responsibility of PPP and demanded the concerned authorities to conduct fair and transparent polls.

He said that PPP had endured many times rigging in general election but always tried to support continuity of democracy in the larger interest of the country.