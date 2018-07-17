Bilawal pledges to provide basic amenities to people living in less developed areas

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday vowed to provide basic amenities to people living in less developed areas of the country.

Addressing at different public gatherings here, he said the PPP after coming into power would provide houses to shelter-less people.

He said a program for removing hunger from poors had been launched in Sindh, which later would be extended to all parts of the country.

Commenting on security issues, he alleged, “We have expressed reservations and apprised to the election commission about the problem but that the institution did not pay any attention.“

He claimed that his party had canceled many public meetings due to security issues.

To a question, he said democracy was much better than the dictatorship, adding PPP would not compromise on the rights of people.

Bilawal Bhutto said democracy and freedom of expression was in the interest of the country. He vowed that he would fulfill all the pledges that Benazir Bhutto had made with the nation.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference here, he said people loved PPP, and accepted its ideology and manifesto.

He had traveled from Sindh to South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and then Balochistan as part of the election campaign and received a healthy response from the people all the way, he added.

Bilawal alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif were using abusive language against each other and such trend in politics would be dangerous for the country.

The mainstream political leaders must not involve in such practice. It was important to impart knowledge to youth as to how they could contribute towards national development in a positive way instead of training them to involve in such exchanges, he added.

He said the PPP would give top priority to economy, foreign policy and elimination of terrorism. “We had to cancel our election campaign activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to terror incidents,” he added.

Bilawal said his party wanted to solve the problems being faced by the people and asked them to vote for his party candidates.

To a question, he said the PPP had a bad experience after signing of the charter of democracy (CoD) with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

Later, speaking to people in the federal capital, he said the last PPP government had introduced Benazir Income Support Programe (BISP) for the poor. “We will provide food cards to the poor and homes to the homeless,” he added.

He said his party after coming into power would give loans to women so that they could stand on their feet financially, besides improving the country’s economy.