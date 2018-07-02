Bilawal kicks off countrywide election campaign: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has kicks off countrywide elections campaign and scheduled a comprehensive plan of holding public meetings across the country from Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP).

This was said by spokesman to chairman PPP, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in a statement issued here Monday.

The spokesman further said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also visit Lahore and Peshawar by road.

He urged the media not to give impression that Chairman PPP only conduct elections campaign in interior Sindh.

Bilawal while following the heirship of his grand father and mother, was doing the politics of federation, he emphasized.

Mustafa Nawaz congratulated the nation that Bilawal is now symbol of federation, adding that now the slogan will spread “Pakistan ki Zanjeer, Bilawal, Bhutto, Benazir, he added.