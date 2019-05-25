ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was hurling baseless allegations against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to hide his party’s corruption, mismanagement and bad performance in Sindh.

In a reaction to the media talk of Bilawal Bhutto, she said the present government was healing the wounds inflicted on the economy by the previous governments and was determined to put the economy out of crisis and bring it on the road to progress.

Dr Firdous said the economy was damaged due to loot and defective policies of the past governments.

Pakistan was moving in the positive direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added.

She said the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance announced a comprehensive plan for progress in agriculture, industrial revival, provision of jobs and for sustainable economic system.

The government was striving for welfare of the people and the chapter of loot and plunder was closed, she added.

The special assistant said the opposition was in panic after seeing that the economy was moving towards stability, adding opposition was making the institutions controversial to save itself from accountability.

The new coalition of opposition would disperse as speedily as it was created earlier in haste, she added.