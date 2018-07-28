LAHORE, Jul 28 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Chairman
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a seven-member committee
to hold talks with other political parties in the wake of general
election 2018 results.
According to a notification, issued on Saturday, the committee
consists of Yusuf Raza Gilani, Khursheed Ahmad Shah, Senator Sherry
Rehamn, Senator Farhatullah Babar, PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman
Kaira, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar.
The committee will discuss the post-election situation with all political parties.
Bilawal forms committee to discuss post-election situation
