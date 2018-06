ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered condolences to the family members of six persons who were drowned near Gaddani recently.

Accompanied by former Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other PPP leaders, Bilawal Bhutto visited the residence of the victims, met their bereaved families and sympathized with them for the unbearable loss, said a press release issued on Saturday by the party secretariat.