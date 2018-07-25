Bilawal casts vote in Larkana

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cast his vote in NA-200, Larkana, a national constituency he is contesting from.

Talking to reporters, he said today is an opportunity to elect our leadership and urged voters to come out to exercise their right to franchise.

A tough contest is expected between the PPP leader and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Rashid Soomro who also enjoys the support of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).