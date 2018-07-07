Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants same law for everyone

BAHAWALPUR, Jul 07 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

has said that law should be same for everyone and vowed that PPP after coming

in power would ensure rule of law in the country.

He said that PPP would make clean sweep in general election 2018 and vowed that PPP would

fulfill promise of making of southern Punjab province.

Addressing a public gathering and talking to newsmen in Uch Sharif area of Bahawalpur

district on Saturday night, he said that PPP has manifesto of elimination of

poverty and provision of employment to jobless youth. “I have been working to fulfill

dream of my mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who wanted to see elimination of

poverty and a prosperous Pakistan,” he said.

He said that he was not fighting against any specific person or political party but against poverty,

hunger, unemployment and financial injustice. “My fight is against poverty,

hunger, unemployment and financial injustice,” he said. He said that he wanted

establishment of a society where every person has right to access to all

required facilities. “After covering a long distance, I reached Uch Sharif that

remembered welcomes to my mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto as I was accorded warm

welcome by people of Uch Sharif,” he said.

He said that his grandfather, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was hanged by dictator, his uncle,

Shahnawaz Bhutto was poisoned and another uncle, Murtaza Bhutto was shot dead. “My

mother Benazir Bhutto was martyred at Liquat Bagh Rawalpindi and my father,

Asif Ali Zardari remained imprisoned for 11 years.

He said that every mother of the country was his mother and vowed that he would continue

struggle for protection of rights of downtrodden segments of the society. “PPP

wants end of exploitation of rights of common people,” he said. He said that

PPP made 14 new universities, installed water filter plants and provided

interest-free loans to people, especially women.

He alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-N failed in removing sense of deprivation prevailed

in people of southern Punjab adding that while the party was in power. “PML-N

could not resolve issues and problems confronted by masses but it was only PPP

that took concreted and practical steps to resolve all legitimate issues of

people,” he said.

He said that PPP is a pro-farmer community party that has resolved to provide all required facilities

to peasants. “PPP has planned to register all farmers of the country and

provide them with interest-free agricultural loans and subsidy on fertilizers,”

he said. He added that peasants could play vital role in the economy.

He said that credit went to only PPP that had history of struggle for restoration and smooth

flourishing of democracy. “I will complete mission of my mother Shaheed Benazir

Bhutto who struggled for protection of rights of oppressed segments of the society,”

he said. “PPP has been working on agenda of provision of “Roti, Kapra aur Makan”

to all poor people as it is manifesto of the party,” he said.

He urged people to vote for PPP candidates in general elections. “PPP is largest and most

popular political party of the country that worked for protection of rights of

people in latter and spirit,” he said.

He said that after coming in power, PPP would issue Benazir Kisan Card and Health Card for

providing required facilities to farmers and common people, respectively. He said

that PPP would take special measures for resolution of major issues of the

country including Kashmir dispute issue.

He was accompanied by senior leader of PPP and ex-governor Punjab, Makhdoom Ahmed

Mehmood, PPP candidate for Bahawalpur-04, NA-174, Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gilani

and other party leaders. A large number of party activists and common people

attended the PPP public gathering.

Earlier, before coming at public gathering, the convoy of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

proceeded to visit shrine of Makhdoom Jalal-ud-Din Surkh Bukhari but it was

stopped by local police to visit the shrine. However, later, Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari and his convoy were allowed to visit the shrine.