Bilawal assures cooperation in people’s welfare oriented initiatives

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his maiden speech in National Assembly on Friday, congratulated the Prime Minister elect Imran Khan and assured him cooperation in people’s welfare oriented initiatives.

The Chairman PPP stressed radical reforms, saying numerous challenges were awaiting the PM elect as

economy was in shambles. He said he was anticipating how the newly-elected Prime Minister would implement his 100-day plan. Pakistan is isolated in the comity of nations, he said adding that the Prime Minister elect should give a comprehensive roadmap of first 100 days to mitigate the sufferings of the people of Pakistan.

He said despite reservations, PPP decided to participate in democratic process. A Parliamentary Commission should be constituted to probe alleged riggings, he said. The PPP chairman claimed that rigging took place before and after the elections, adding that across Pakistan polling agents were

expelled from the polling stations.

Bilawal Bhutto paid tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives in the attacks during the General Election 2018. He said that an investigation should be carried out of the attacks in Peshawar, Mastung and Quetta, which caused heavy damage in terms of human lives.

He said that protest is the right of any political party, however, it was unacceptable the way it was done in the session today.

He also expressed hope that the new Speaker Asad Qaiser will keep the House in order in future .