Bilateral relations between Pakistan, US to be improved: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said bilateral relations between Pakistan and

United States will be improved while protecting the national interests.

Speaking at the floor of the Senate here, he said United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Pakistan on September 5.

Referring to the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and United States

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, he said the press release issued by US State

Department was contrary to facts.

He said the conversation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Mike Pompeo was very constructive and engaging in nature and what the US State Department said was not part of the conversation.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he would take guidance from the Parliament in setting of foreign

policy. The views of Senate will help him in conveying his standpoint to foreign

governments, he said adding the foreign and security policies should be above

the partisan spirit and political differences.