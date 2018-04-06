Bilal wins triple crown in SICAS tennis

LAHORE, Apr 06 (APP):Bilal Asim of LGS 42-B won Triple Crown in SICAS Inter school/Collegiate Tennis tournament here on Friday PLTA Bagh-e-Jinnah courts.

Eleven-and-a-half years old kid Bilal Asim won Under 18, Under 14 and Under 12 titles and showed that he is a qualify future tennis player.

Final of under 18 was a thriller between two spirited kids. Hamaza Jawad from American Lyctef fought well against Bilal Asim but could not beat the champion and lost by 6-3.

In Girls Under 18, Nida Akam beat Zahra Suleman by 6-2.

In Boys Under 14, final Bilal Asim again played very good and beat Hassan Ali by 6-1 and won his 2nd title.

In Under 14, Girls Zahra Suleman beat Aqsa Akram by 6-4 and won the title. In Under 12 boys/girls Bilal Asim beat Shaeel Tahir 6-1.

In Under 10 boys/girls event Ahetesham Humyaun beat Hamaza Ali

Rizwan by 6-4. In Mini tennis SICAS kids won the event. A heavy

strength of kids of under 8, under 6 and under 5 participated in this

mini tennis activity. A good number of parents witnessed this healty activity supervised by Tayyab Iftikhar and his team.

In the concluding Ceremony SICAS and Salamat School System Director Shehryar Salamat along with the organising secretary of the event, Rashid Malik distributed Medals and trophies. At this moment Asim Nawaz, Faheem Siddique and parents were also present.

Rashid Malik thanked the SICAS for sponsoring a tennis event for the further uplift of the game helps lot fot new young kids. Rashid Malik louds the young kids Bilal Asim Efforts towards the tennis.

Bilal Asim the Triple Crown winner told the media that he wants to be a Roger Federer for Pakistan. “I have passion to play Tennis. I am playing tennis for last three years and I’m thankful to my parents who are supporting. I want to play for Pakistan to bring laurels for my country,” he said.