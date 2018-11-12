ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Monday vowed that the big fish involved in the money laundering would not be spared.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking measures to bring back the looted money stashed abroad, he said while talking to a private news channel.
Big fish involved in money laundering not to be spared: Shahzad Akbar
ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Monday vowed that the big fish involved in the money laundering would not be spared.