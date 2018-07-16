Best World Cup ever ended with France’s victory in Moscow

MOSCOW, Jul 16 (TASS/APP):The final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup took place at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday. Team France hammered Croatia 4-2 in the final match to grab its second World Cup Trophy.

FIFA and the Russia-2018 organization committee summed up the tournament’s results shortly before the final match and came to the conclusion that the World Cup was the best in its history.

“A couple of years ago, I said this would be the best World Cup ever. Today, I can say that with new conviction. It is the best World Cup ever,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino told a news conference in Moscow.

Chairman of the Russia-2018 organization committee Arkady Dvorkovich noted that the tournament helped Russia show its openness to the whole world. “What is most important, the citizens of our country showed who we are. We are an open and friendly nation that undertook responsibility for each guest and fulfilled it. I think that the majority of guests and citizens are satisfied,” Dvorkovich said.

The FIFA World Cup was held from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities. More than 3 million people visited the matches.