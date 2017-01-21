Best efforts being put forth to honour people’s confidence: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday said the government was putting forth the best efforts to honour the confidence, reposed by people.

The development projects are being initiated after taking into confidence the people of respective areas as due to hard work and effort of present regime, better results began to appear, he said this while addressing a public gathering in Chakri, some 50 kms away from Federal Capital.

He said the government realizes problems of people and is giving priority to development of backward areas, adding that in Chakri and other areas adjoining, there were no roads and bridges since British left sub-continent but today the area has eleven bridges and well-developed road network.

The Minister said during last three years, electricity supply, water supply schemes, roads network, health, medical and education facilities in the area were ensured.

He said more than Rs. one billion was being spent on Chakri road project.

Ch. Nisar said the opposition parties were criticizing him unnecessarily but “I am committed to development and welfare of people of the area and consider this as my responsibility to serve you.”

“I really feel sorry for pack of lies being told by the opposition but I do not care their criticism for sake of criticism. I have great respect for people of Chauntra, Rawat, Kalar Syedan and Taxila who voted me to serve them,” he said.

The Minister said General Pervez Musharraf had never wanted Ch. Nisar to come in National Assembly but “I am thankful to people of my constituency for their cooperation and votes which I would always remember.”

He said the foundation of development is laid by leaders having pain for the masses and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was executing projects for betterment and prosperity.

Nisar said he was in politics for the last 35 years and was a satisfied person, adding respect was gained with character and not through posts.