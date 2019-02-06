LAHORE, Feb 06 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday the Punjab government would make best arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL-IV) matches to be played in the provincial capital Lahore besides ensuring foolproof security to the players.
He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting here which reviewed arrangements and security related matters of Pakistan Super League-IV in detail.
Best arrangements to be made for PSL-IV matches: Usman Buzdar
LAHORE, Feb 06 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday the Punjab government would make best arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL-IV) matches to be played in the provincial capital Lahore besides ensuring foolproof security to the players.