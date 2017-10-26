Berjees vows continued support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Pakistan would continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support of the Kashmiris till winning of their right to self-determination, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Berjees Tahir said Thursday.

Talking to media, he said Pakistan would observe Black Day on Friday as solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan would welcome negotiated settlement of Kashmir issue. Pakistan is ready to cooperate with any country willing to mediate between India and Pakistan for resolving the Kashmir issue.

He said 70-year-old indigenous struggle of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir remains legitimate. Division of Hindustan is incomplete sans resolving Kashmir issue as 78 percent Muslims were residing in Kashmir.

On October 27, he said the rights of Indian occupied Kashmiri people were usurped and UN must help resolving the issue as over 700,000 Indian forces were deployed in the valley to suppress Kashmiris voice.

He said three generations of Kashmiris have suffered from Indian brutalities. Hundreds of thounds Kashmirs have so far been martyred, 10,000 were killed in police custody, 30,000 Kashmiri women have lost their husbands and over 100,000 children have become orphans in Occupied Kashmir.

India has started the use of pallet guns. India has violated LoC 1150 times in the year 2017, martyring over 50 people of Azad Kashmir. India has martyred two women on Wednesday (Oct 25, 2017), he said.

Responding to a question, he said the government has allocated a sum of Rs 13 billion for the victims of LoC violations. The government has also enhanced the compensation amount for the heirs of the martyrs of LoC violations.

He said the government of PML-N has enhanced development budget of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from Rs 12 billion to Rs 22 billion.

Sharing Black day observance details, he said foreign missions of the country would highlight Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir through photo exhibition and holding seminars in their respective countries. Various rallies will be held in front of UN offices and Indian embassies. APHC will hold a rally in the federal capital. Special functions would be held at various schools and colleges.

A massive rally would be taken out in Muzaffarabad on Friday to commemorate the Black Day. Ulema have also been urged to highlight Indian atrocities in their Juma sermons.