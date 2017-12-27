Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary observed

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):The 10th death anniversary of

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was observed in the provincial capital on Wednesday with a pledge to continue her mission for the progress and development of the country.

Quran Khawani was held at Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)

Model Town secretariat organised by PPP central Punjab. Dua

was also offered for the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said Shaheed

Benazir Bhutto created awareness among the masses about their rights and PPP leadership always struggled to strengthen democracy in the country.

They paid rich tributes to Shaheed Benazir and said that party would keep raising the voice for the welfare of a common man.

A large of number of PPP supporters and workers including

Sohail Malik, Afnan Butt, Altaf Qureshi, Maulana Yousaf and

others were present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that last day a large number of PPP workers and supporters left for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay homage to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her death

anniversary.

The caravan of supporters which left for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh was led by PPP Lahore president Azizur Rehman Chan,

General Secretary Israrul Haq Butt, Information Secretary

Abid Hussain Siddiqi, Senior vice president Ashraf Bhatti

and others.