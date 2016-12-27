Benazir Bhutto’s 9th death anniversary observed

RAWALPINDI,Dec 27(APP) The 9th death anniversary of Pakistan Peoples Party’s chairperson and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto (BB) was observed here Tuesday with a pledge to continue her mission.

BB was killed in a terrorist attack on Dec 27, in 2007 while she was leaving after addressing a public meeting at Liaquat Bagh.

Quran Khawani was held at Liaquat Bagh and Dua was also offered for the departed leader’s soul.

Lungar was also served among the participants.

Divisional Coordinator Raja Imran Ashraf on the occasion said BB devoted her life for the people and democracy.

She created awareness among the masses about their rights.

Benazir wanted to strengthen democracy in the country and was martyred in the struggle for the rights of the poor he said, adding that she introduced politics of reconciliation.

PPP leaders including Rashid Mir, Amir Fida Paracha,Shujaat Haider Naqvi, Nasir Mir, Tahir Gondal, Khalid Nawaz,,Jameel Qureshi, Sohail Mukhtar and ex-nazims and naib nazims attended the function.

People Students Federation (PSF), People Youth Organisation (PYO), Lady Wing (LW) People Lawyers Forums (PLF)and People’s Unity of PIA also participated in the event