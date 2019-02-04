Benami law to be operationalized by February 8: FBR

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):The Benami law is likely to become operational later this week, allowing the government take strict actions

against.

Addressing a press briefing here, Member Inland Revenue Policy, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Hamid Ateeq Server said that this was a very harsh law under which the government would confiscate all properties and bank accounts that would not be registered with the name of real owner.

He informed that the Benami Act was passed in January, 2017 and now after finalizing of its rules and regulations, the law would become operational by February 7 or 8.