Belt, road theory of China great document based on human welfare: CM

LAHORE, May 17 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said belt and road theory of China was a great document which was based on human welfare, honor of self-respect of nations of the world and respect for sovereignty.

He was addressing the business conference and road show which held under the aegis of the Punjab government at the famous industrial city of China Tianjin, said a handout issued here.

In his address, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the address of Chinese President Xi Jinping to belt and road forum exhibited his leadership greatness, acumen, futuristic approach and deep understanding of history, and added that this wonderful speech would be remembered for centuries around the world.

He said unlike other international agreements and programmes of the past, the belt and road was a desire for good future, having its foundations on positive emotions, and a desire for collective wellbeing of all the human beings. The purpose of the programme was not limited to fulfill certain desires by including certain selected nations in the sphere, as China did not believe in trespassing in others affairs, and forceful implementation of its point of view. He said that China did not force other countries to follow its conditions, while interacting with them. “It does not demand the price of relations from the friends,” he said. Similarly, China did not repeat “do more” in response to its cooperation, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that China did not ever ask for military or air bases. He said that China had achieved its present-day stature in the world with continued hard work.

From Chairman Mao to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese leadership had taken revolutionary decisions which changed the destiny of the people, he said and added the Chinese people had come a long way to this stage by going through different agonies. “They, therefore, very well know and understand human pains and sufferings. That’s why, China wants to help those nations to move forward, who have been left behind. Due to it, the belt and road has been designed on the concept of cooperation instead of collision, collaboration instead of supremacy, and collectiveness instead of discriminatory attitude,” the Chief Minister added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan totally agreed with the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said, “China does not demand the price of its cooperation from Pakistan; it only requires that we work hard and make Pakistan stronger and economically prosperous.”

Earlier, first business conference and road show was held by the Punjab government in famous Chinese city of Tianjin.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the Punjab-China

Industrial Cooperation Road Show. The investors and

representatives of financial institutions from across China

attended the conference. Pakistani companies and different organizations set up stalls of their products in the road show.

The Chief Minister visited different stalls set up by the Punjab government. He took keen interest in the stall of TEVTA.

Chinese artistes beautifully sung Pakistani songs and presented music in the road show.

The Chief Minister sung the song “main bhe Pakistan hun, tou bhi Pakistan hai” along with Chinese singers. He appreciated the cultural performance of Chinese and Pakistani artistes, while Chinese investors shared their experiences with regard to the Punjab. They said that best environment and cooperation had been provided to them in Punjab for the launch of projects, while the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif ensured to solve the problems of foreign investors in his supervision.

Party Secretary of Municipal Committee Mr. LiHong Zhong

also addressed the conference. Pakistani traders and industrialists attended the road show in large numbers.

Mushahid Hussain also participated on the special invitation

of the Chief Minister. It was the first road show arranged by

Pakistan in Tianjin.