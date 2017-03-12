Belt, Road Initiative provides opportunities to Chinese firms, local businesses: Analyst

BEIJING (China), March 12 (APP): It is not just China but

other countries which see the opportunities provided by the Belt

and Road Initiative as it could play a major role in revitalizing

the struggling world economy.

“Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Russia and the Central Asian republics

have all started to think about their economic futures in terms of

these connections. You get leaders in the Saudi Arabian press are

talking about the new silk roads and how Saudi Arabia fits into

this,” according to an article by Peter Frankopan, director of

the Centre for Byzantine Research at Oxford University, published

in ‘China Daily’ on Sunday.

The academic opined, China’s reaching out through the initiative

comes at a time when the United States is talking the language of isolationism and protectionism.

“What everyone is waiting to see is whether the rhetoric and

language of American isolationism becomes a fact,” he said.

“If these signals are right and America is pulling back, then

China’s fostering of new links, particularly with countries with

which it borders on the West, gains greater significance,” he

added

Terming the Belt and Road Initiative a ‘global growth engine,

the best-selling author and academic said, the initiative could

play a major role in revitalizing the struggling world economy.

Frankopan said, China with its Belt and Road Initiative –

one of the government’s key strategies discussed at the two

sessions – is revitalizing what could be a major new axis for

world trade.

He said, the Silk Roads, could provide the global economy

with a new much needed growth engine.

“The reason why there is so much excitement about these

routes is because they have existed before. You only have

to look back in history to see how all these connections and

pathways were made,” he added.

“If they have existed before it can work again. It will

lead to a greater level of ease of distributing goods and

services along the routes which will make the whole

process cheaper and quicker.”

The Belt and Road Initiative consists of the Silk Road

Economic Belt and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road.

More than 30 countries along the routes have signed

cooperative agreements with China. Last Year Chinese

companies invested $14.5 billion in markets along them.

Zong Qinghou, deputy to the National People’s Congress

and chairman and general manager of Hangzhou Wahaha Group,

China’s largest soft drinks maker said, the new routes under

the Belt and Road Initiative have provided opportunities not

just for the Chinese companies but to local businesses too.

“The Belt and Road countries are full of business

opportunities and development potential. Investment in

the countries and regions is not only able to help the

development of local economies, but also promote

the transformation of domestic industry,” he added.