Belt and Road summit participation reflects global support for initiative: Analysts

BEIJING (China) April 24 (APP): With many countries’ and international

organizations’ participation, the Belt and Road summit reflects China’s will to shoulder more responsibilities in developing and promoting the Belt and Road initiative, and the change of China’s role from a participant in globalization to leading globalization.

Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs, Renmin

University of China said in an interview with local media here on Monday, in the past, globalization is based on the neoliberalism movement of capital, resulting in a series of problems such as hot money, economic bubbles and industrial hollowing.

The globalization China promotes is more inclusive. It’s in line with

the interests of developing countries, focuses more on sustainable economic development and contributes to eliminating the wanton flow of hot money.

He opined the absence of major Western powers was interpreted as a

diplomatic blow to Beijing, which is not true. In fact, many Western countries are busy with domestic affairs and cannot spare enough time to attend the summit.

For example, countries like France and Germany have showed their

willingness to attend, but they are preoccupied with general elections, he added.

A few Western countries suspect the Belt and Road initiative is China’s

geopolitical strategy. In their minds, China is promoting the initiative to expand influence and export excess manufacturing capacity. These assessments are irrational.

The Belt and Road initiative aims at achieving a win-win result through

economic cooperation. Indeed, China has demands for production capacity cooperation.

But the demands also meet the needs of other countries. The initiative

adheres to principles of joint consultation, construction and sharing, which is not a unilateral output, but stresses win-win outcomes.

Shi Zhiqin, professor of international relations, Tsinghua University

said in a separate interview under the wave of anti-globalization across the world, the Belt and Road summit will play an important role in promoting globalization.

It has offered a new perspective on globalization as it mainly focuses

on cooperation and win-win results.

In the past, globalization has put more emphasis on market operation and

the free movement of capital flows. It can be said that the Belt and Road initiative, to some extent, rectifies disadvantages of capitalist globalization.

Some Western media said Italy is the only country in the G7 to

participate in the forum, which is a diplomatic blow to China. This, however, is illogical.

First, using G7 as a standard to measure the success of a forum reflects

the sense of superiority among Western countries. Second, some countries in the G7 showed their interests in the forum.

But due to situations at home and abroad, they would not be able to

attend the forum.

The assumption that the Belt and Road initiative is China’s geopolitical

strategy echoes a cold war mentality.

The initiative is for promoting the prosperity of the global economy and

the common development of China and neighboring countries, which reflects China’s attitude as a responsible country. It is suggested that the Western countries should abandon their prejudice against and change their attitude toward China.