Belt and Road plays key role in joint terror fight: Scholars

BEIJING, July 13 (APP): The Belt and Road is aimed at carrying forward

the contribution of the ancient Silk Roads but is quite different as it attaches more importance to connecting interests, that is, to benefiting all countries involved.

Some scholars hold that its expansion on land will muscle into the

regions blighted by frequent extremist and terrorist activities in Central Asia and the Middle East.

Consequently, the initiative will urgently help to enlarge cooperation

in the war on terror, said Ding Gang, a senior fellow with the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China.

Effective, positive counter-terror cooperation needs the connectivity of

interests. As the Belt and Road project keeps advancing and attracting an increasing number of countries and enterprises, common interests will help build up mutual trust, which constitutes the foundation for the fight against terrorism, he said in his article published by Global Times.

In the past, as the countries, regions and especially people along the

Belt and Road were not so closely bound up, their common interests could hardly converge, which gave rise to terrorist and extremist activities.

But if they get connected, it will be a different scenario.

One of the five connections rolled out by the initiative is

establishing connectivity through infrastructure. With improved infrastructure access, people will see common interests, thus denting their feeling of being abandoned by globalization. When development is made possible, there will be a stronger demand to safeguard security in a concerted effort.

For instance, the under-construction China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) connects infrastructure projects, forming a foundation for cooperation and common development. In this way the countries involved will think of ways to deal with terrorists because “my problem is your problem as well.”

This region is confronted with rather a severe challenge in tackling

terrorism, but we will establish security mechanisms to keep the paths clear once we share roads, highways and rails. China and Pakistan have already been making efforts in this regard.

The same is true of anti-terror cooperation between China and India. The two nations started negotiations on combating surging terrorist threats years ago, but have barely made any breakthroughs. One of the most important reasons lies in a lack of mutual trust.

The key to the Belt and Road lies in the connectivity of interests.

Discovering and developing more common interests among different countries and regions through the Belt and Road will boost their cooperation in addressing many a conundrum.