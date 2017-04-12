Belarus delegation visits Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP): A high level delegation of Belarus headed by Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus paid a visit to Lok Virsa Heritage Museum here at Shakarparian.

On arrival, the delegation was warmly received by the senior officers

of Lok Virsa and showed them around various displays at the Heritage Museum depicting living cultural traditions and lifestyles of the people of Pakistan presented through three-dimensional creative manner.

The delegation took keen interest in the Hall of Ballads & Romances

showcasing love stories from four provinces of Pakistan including Heer Ranjha, Dhola Maru, Adam Khan Dhurkhaney & Hani Shah Marid, hall of music projecting contribution of Muslims towards promotion of musical heritage, displays on truck art, Swat valley and Kehwa Khana from Peshawar.

He also appreciated the work done at the Hall of Architectural Crafts

preserving different architectural crafts patronized by the Mughal emperors during their period such as fresco, brick imitation, blue tiles, peitra dura work, mirror work and others.

In his comments in the visitor book, he commended the efforts of Lok

Virsa in documenting and presenting the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan in such a beautiful manner.