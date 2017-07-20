Beijing supports resolution of Gulf crisis within GCC framework

BEIJING, July 20 (APP): China supports Arab countries finding their own

way within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council to eliminate the existing differences among the Gulf states.

A senior Chinese diplomat unveiled China’s three-point position

regarding the lingering Gulf crisis during his meeting with Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, the visiting minister of state of the United Arab Emirates.

The observers have warned of the spreading impact of the crisis and

rifts within the six GCC members as the month long diplomatic standoff continues between Qatar and countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain.

As good friends and partners of the Gulf countries, China hopes and

believes that the crisis will be properly addressed, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

One of the three points is that China supports an early start of

dialogue by all parties involved to demonstrate flexibility and reach consensus over the

initial, general goal of opposing terrorism in any form, he said.

Then the countries could work on other easy problems before moving on to

the tougher ones, Wang added.

China thinks that all parties involved, including the UAE, are capable

of successfully managing and controlling the current situation and have the wisdom to

resolve divergences and contradictions.

Beijing is willing to play a constructive role when needed by the

parties to ease the Gulf situation and promote area peace and stability, Wang said.

Touching on another point, Wang said China calls on countries involved

to stick to political and diplomatic settlements, act in accordance with the norms of

international relations and fulfill their respective international duties.

Another point is that regional outsiders should play a constructive role

in achieving a reconciliation, Wang added.

During the meeting, Al-Jaber said China is an influential major country

with a sense of responsibility, and the UAE endorses the objective and fair position of

China regarding Gulf affairs.

The UAE agrees with the three-point position stated by Wang and is ready

to continue communication and coordination with China, he said. Al-Jaber said his

country sticks to political and diplomatic settlements for resolving differences and has no

intention of interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries, including Qatar.

The UAE does not expect further escalation of tension, and hopes all

parties involved will achieve consensus in major issues including the fight against

terrorism, he said.

The GCC consists of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the

United Arab Emirates.