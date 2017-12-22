Beijing rules out additional mechanisms for China-India border talks

BEIJING, Dec 22 (APP):China on Friday ruled out possibility of creating additional mechanisms to discuss boundary questions between China and India and declared the existing mechanism of special representatives’ meeting is working well.

“We believe that the mechanism of special representatives’ meeting is working well,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing here.

She said, the Special Representatives’ Meeting on the China-India Boundary Questions has been held 19 times.

Now State Councilor Yang Jiechi is in India to have an in-depth exchange of views with the Indian side on bilateral relations and issues of common concern, she added.

The spokesperson said that Chinese side is willing to maintain close communication with the Indian side and take full advantage of the existing border-related mechanisms to uphold the peace and tranquility of the border areas and create enabling conditions for the sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

Hua Chunying said, during this Special Representatives’ Meeting, in accordance with the requirements of the two heads of state, the two sides will exchange views on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern, properly manage differences, focus on development and cooperation, promote the sound and steady growth of China-India relations and achieve friendly cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.