Beijing government sets up scholarship fund for students from B&R countries

BEIJING, May 10 (APP): Beijing government has established a scholarship fund for students from countries along the One Belt and One Road initiative for studies in the Chinese capital.

The municipal government set up a “Belt and Road Scholarship” to fund

academic programmes in fields like aviation, railway operation, law, finance, electronic information engineering and traditional Chinese medicine, official sources Wednesday said.

The scholarship program will fund a number of selected programmes each

year. In 2017, 11 programmes from 11 municipal-level colleges and 21 programmes from 21 universities directly administrated by the Ministry of Education will receive the funding, benefiting 502 students.

“There are many students from Belt and Road countries studying at our

university, and many others are keen to come to China to study, especially to top universities like Tsinghua,” a programme manager at Tsinghua University’s International Students and Scholar Center said.

Due to limited financial capacity, many foreign students rely on Chinese

government scholarships or other funds while studying in China.

With enhanced support from the Chinese government, more students from

developing countries will have the opportunity to study in China’s best universities, she said.

Before the Beijing scholarship, the Chinese government had rolled out

State-level scholarships to attract talented students from Belt and Road countries.

China released the Vision and Actions on Jointly Building Silk Road

Economic Belt and 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road in March 2015, which stated that China and other Belt and Road countries should send more students to each other’s countries, and promote cooperation in jointly running schools.

“China provides 10,000 government scholarships to the countries along

the Belt and Road every year, according to the document.

Experts said this trend of international students receiving education in

China coincides with the needs of Belt and Road cooperation.