Beijing Foreign Studies University’s students celebrate Iqbal Day

BEIJING, Nov 13 (APP)::The students of Urdu Department of the Beijing Foreign Studies (BFS) University celebrated birth anniversary of great poet and philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal in a befitting manner here on Monday.

Zhang Shixuan, a writer of Urdu books was the chief guest while former Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Lushin Lin, Cultural Counselor, Embassy of Pakistan Raheel Tariq and Teacher of Pakistan Embassy College, Beijing Rao Obaidur Rehman were present.

Former Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Lushin Lin said that the people of China have great respect for Allama Muhammad Iqbal and added that the great poet had predicted rise of China in his poetry.

He opined that youth of both countries could further enhance the friendship and brotherly relations between China and Pakistan.

He asked the Chinese students who are learning Urdu language to concentrate on their study and become poet of Urdu language.

Zhang Shixuan who has adopted Pakistani name Intekhab Alam presented an overview of life, poetry and services of the Poet of East.

He informed that Urdu Departments have been set up in different Chinese universities to promote people to people contacts between people and China and Pakistan.

In his address, Raheel Tariq appreciated the administration of BFS for organizing an event in connection with Iqbal Day.

He said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal presented an idea of a separate homeland for the Muslim of the Sub-continent.

He said that Allama Iqbal focused the Muslim youth in his poetry who played a key role in materializing his dream for creation of Pakistan.

Head of Urdu Department, BSF University, Zhou Yuan welcomed the distinguished guests and informed that Urdu Department was set up in 2007 and lauded the role of concerned departments and personalities in this regard.

She also spoke about the spirit and enthusiasm of the Chinese students towards learning of Urdu language.

A number of Chinese students recited verses from the poetry of Allama Iqbal. They also presented a friendship song.