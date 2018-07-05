Beijing Foreign Studies University holds Urdu Dubbing Competition

BEIJING, July 5 (APP)::The Urdu Department of Beijing Foreign Studies University on Thursday organized its first Urdu Dubbing Competition to further promote Urdu language, Pakistani culture and society among the Chinese students.

The students, who had been learning Urdu for the last two years at the university, impressed the audience with their excellent dialogue delivery, control over voice and good pronunciation during the dubbing competition.

Luo Zeng, Lu Dongxin, Hu Yinuo, Cao Keyi, Wang Junyu, Zhang Yi, Wang Jingjiu, Fan Shuheng, Gu Runwu, Xin Rui, Chen Qiyuan, Xu Yichen, Hong Weiqqi, Liu Yanyu, Zhu Liyuan, Fan Siyuan, Wu Jiahao, Zhong Yumeng, Yu Ruliyun, Shi Jingwen, Hu Xiaowel and Chen Yunke participated in the group category while Lou Zeng, Fan Shuheng, Lu Dongxin and Wang Jingjiu took part in the individual category of the competition.

Fan Shuhen, a young talented student, mesmerised the gathering by presenting a rare traditional tune on the flute.

Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Pakistan, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch who was the chief guest on the occasion appreciated the performance of the students and said she was surprised to watch their talent.

Terming these talented students as the future ambassadors of China, she expressed the confidence that they would further cement the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

Mumtaz Baloch also lauded the efforts of the teachers and students for selection of quality films and dramas for the competition and hoped they would continue to work hard to further enhance their proficiency in the Urdu language.

In her welcome address, Head of Urdu Department, BSF University, Zhou Yuan informed that the university had been teaching Urdu since 2007 and currently a batch of 22 students was studying Urdu.

She said the university would send eight students to National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad in September for five months to get a better chance to improve their speaking and writing skills.

The university organized competitions of Urdu calligraphy, speech contest and cultural activities to aware the students about Pakistan, its culture and people.

“Such activities not only increase the interest of Urdu learning but it enhances the standard of Urdu language among Chinese students,” said Zhou Yuan, who has adopted a Pakistani name ‘Nasreen’.

She lauded role of Embassy of Pakistan and the Urdu Department of Peking University for providing an unflinching support for the establishment of Urdu department in the university.

Head of Urdu Department, Peking University, Tahira, Intikhab Alam, a Chinese national and writer of Urdu books, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Pakistan Raheel Tariq, teachers and were also present.

Later, the chief guest distributed awards and gifts among first, second and third position holders of the competition.