Begum Rana Liaquat remembered

HYDERABAD June 13 (APP): The 27th death anniversary of Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, founder of All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA) and wife of first prime minister of Pakistan, observed here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Chairperson of All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) Begum Almas Zafar paid rich tribute a legend and icon of social mobilization and a crusader for women rights, Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, who was the first governor of Sindh, is being remembered on his death anniversary today .

She said that Begum Rana devoted herself to the task of creating political consciousness amongst the Muslim women of the sub-continent.

Begum Almas Zafar informed that in 1949, Begum Rana arranged a conference of over 100 active women from all over Pakistan and the conference announced the formation of a voluntary and non-political organization for the social, educational and cultural uplift of the women, named as All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA).

She was nominated as its first President, said Begum Almas Zafar.

She said that Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan was a celebrated and courageous diplomat. Begum Rana had advised Pakistan leadership to support the Egyptian stand of nationalization of Suez Canal in 1956, Begum Almas said.

Paying tributes to the great services rendered by Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan for women empowerment, she said that the sacrifices of prominent women leaders including Fatima Jinnah, Begum Liaqat Ali Khan in freedom movement were of great significance.

She said that Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan was a role model not only for the Muslim women of South Asia, but also for those of whole Asia, she added.

Begum Almas Zafar said that Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan was a strong lady.

She worked hand in hand with her husband for the Pakistan movement and later served the country in various important offices, including as ambassador to various countries, as a minister and even as the Governor of Sindh, added.

APWA chairperson said that her efforts were to serve the women of Pakistan through health, education and training centers. There are centers of APWA all over the country as well as abroad.

Begum Almas Zafar further said that the biggest achievement of her life was ‘APWA’ All Pakistan Women Association. Rana Liaquat was a brave woman even after the martyrdom of Liaquat Ali Khan she works for ‘APWA’ and Pakistan.

APWA Chairperson that said her contribution to the cause of women empowerment, education as well as for Pakistan movement will be remembered forever.