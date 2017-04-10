BCP, LUMHS agree to strengthen partnership

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): British Council Pakistan (BCP) and Liaquat

University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an IELTS University Partnership.

According to a statement of the BCP, Country Director, Examinations

Services, BCP Hasan Khattak and Vice Chancellor, LUMHS Noshad A Shaikh signed the MoU in the presence of chief guests Minister for Health Sindh Dr Sikandar Mendhro and Director Sindh and Balochistan, BCP Christopher Hunt.

Speaking at the ceremony, Khattak said the BCP had a proud history of

supporting Institutes of Higher Education (IHEs) in Pakistan through creating opportunities for Pakistani IHEs to connect, share ideas and collaborate with the United Kingdom (UK) organizations.

He further highlighted the importance of this partnership between

the LUMHS and the BCP, as it would help in facilitating not only university students and faculty, but also the local population.

The BCP is the UK’s international organisation for educational

opportunities and cultural relations. It creates international opportunities for the people of the UK and other countries and build trust between them worldwide.

The BCP value diversity and difference and work in over 100

countries in the areas of arts, education and English. In Pakistan, it has been working since 1948.