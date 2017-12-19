Bazinjo appreciates COAS’s briefing

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo on Tuesday appreciated the

initiative and briefing of the Chief of the Army Staff in Senate.

Admiring the initiative of both COAS and Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, the federal minister said interaction of the Army with the House had helped addressing matters relating to national importance.

He said the Army chief had covered all the important issues during briefing in the senate.

He said the Army chief also discussed the matters of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

Bizenjo said Pakistan Army wanted to strengthen the system in the country.

The minister said passing of the delimitation bill in the senate would help conduct the election in time.

Commenting on the senate election, he said it would also be conducted on time.