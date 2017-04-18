Baseball development programme launched in FATA

LAHORE, April 18 (APP): Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFBB) has selected 20 young baseball players from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) through trials under its development programme.

The selected players will be provided free education, food and baseball training at Pakistan Youth Baseball Academy under a long-term plan, PFBB President Syed Khawar Shah said while talking to APP Tuesday.

“The PFBB launched its programme for the development of baseball in FATA with the aim to involve the youth of the area to supplement the efforts of Pakistan Army in the backdrop of the operation launched to curb terrorism and start healthy activities for contributing to a national cause,” he said.

“We recently conducted trials for the selection of players and it was good to see that 200 players of U-15 of age appeared in it,” he added.

He said that the development projects being started in FATA in

different fields are needed mass involvement, ensuring comprehensive rehabilitation with construction efforts for peace in this area.

“Through baseball, we can provide a platform to the youth to channelise their energies in a positive way,” the PFBB official said.

“The participation of players in the trials has created a hope among the players that they can be part of Pak teams in due course of time,” he added.

Khawar Shah lauded the efforts of the government for extending full support to promote the baseball game in FATA for peace and further promotion of sports and allied activities.

“We are thankful to the people of FATA for sending their children to appear in the trials and we are deeply impressed to see the hidden talent and potential of the players,” said the PFBB president.

Following have been picked for Pakistan Youth Baseball Academy:

Hameed Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Jihad Ullah, Abdul Malik, Aziz-ur-Rehman, Amir Sohail, Junaid Shah, Adil Ayub, Muhammad Fayyaz, Sahil Afridi, Muhammad Noor, Fazal Hadi, Rehan, Sohail, Salman, Imran Khan, Hamayun, Shahryar, Asad Khan and Abdul Razziq.