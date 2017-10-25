ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP): Zafarullah Khan Barrister at Law, Special Assistant (SA) to Prime Minister (PM) on legal initiatives re-designated as Special Assistant to PM on law with the status of State Minister.
The notification received here was issued by the Government of Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat Cabinet Division on Wednesday.
Barrister Zafarullah re-designated with status of State Minister
