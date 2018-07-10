Barrister Haroon Bilour, four others martyred in suicide blast

PESHAWAR July 10 (APP):A suicide blast at a corner electoral meeting of Awami National Party in interior Peshawar city left Haroon Bilour along with four others dead and 25 injured late Tuesday night, police said.

Bilour family has confirmed the death of Haroon Bilour in Yakka Toot area of Peshawar City. He was an ANP candidate from PK-78 constituency.

An official of Bomb Disposal Squad said it was a suicide blast. The bomber hit Haroon Bilour on the stage.

Daniyal Bilour son of Haoroon Bilour was also wounded critically in the blast, a doctor at the Lady Reading Hospital said.

Bashir Bilour the father of Haroon Bilour had also died in a corner meeting on December 22, 2012 during the general election 2013 campaign.