Barrister Amjad Malik condemns Raiwind blast

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation barrister Amjad Malik on Wednesday condemned Raiwind suicide blast,saying, it would not dent resolve of the country to fight against the terrorists.

In a statement received here Malik said such attacks will not deter Pakistan in its fight against terrorism. He expressed solidarity on behalf of over 8 million overseas Pakistanis who always held their

country of origin in high esteem.

Strongly condemning the cowardly suicide attack, he paid tribute to the brave police officials and civilians who were martyred in the blast. He offered prayers for the injured.

He said Govt. of Punjab led by Mian Shehbaz Sharif will leave no stone unturned to bring the culprits , financiers, supporters or masterminds of such attack to justice and will look after the families of those who were martyred in the line of duty.