Barrister Abid calls on President AJK

MIRPUR (AJK), April 8 (APP)::Veteran Pakistan-origin British lawyer, Barrister Abid Hussain Sunday called on the President of

Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan and condemned the horrendous spate of killings in Indian Occupied Kashmir in recent days.

During the call on, he also interacted with the APHC delegation comprising Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Faiz Naqshbandi, Mehmood Saghir, Zahid and Shaista Safi.

Barrister Abid said human rights violations and widespread killing formed a pattern and underlined the need for international community to intervene in the situation to put an end to repression in IOK.

Barrister Abid said that on his return to the UK, he would lobby with prominent lawyers and Queen’s Counsel to raise awareness of these violations and activate international platforms to enforce the outstanding United Nations resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi said India by using its brute force was hoping Kashmiris will capitulate and abandon their freedom, but Kashmiris had given a strong and resolute message to India that they will

continue to persevere in their struggle for freedom.

Faiz Naqshbandi said the use of chemical weapons by Indian Occupied forces in IOK against civilians and in demolishing houses was a war crime and was unacceptable and unforgivable.

Barrister Abid called on the United Nations to revive the enforcement mechanism for the implementation of UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Barrister Abid said India’s policy towards the Kashmiris, he said, was driven by violent extremism, state terrorism and fascism. The occupation forces, he said, are comparable to the Gestapo of Hitler’s Germany.

The Kashmiris leaders demanded that a fact-finding mission must be sent to Indian Occupied Kashmir to investigate massive human rights violations.

They said UN Secretary-General had asked for investigations, and they should be done by International Human rights commission.