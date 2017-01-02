Baroness Nosheena calls on Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Jan 2 (APP): UK’s Conservative member in the House of Lords, Baroness Nosheena Mobarik called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the latter’s office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said Pakistan enjoys strong and deep-rooted ties with Britain, adding that Britain has extended invaluable cooperation for the uplift of social sector in Pakistan especially Punjab.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is moving towards realization of the

dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama M Iqbal. He said that Pakistan has shown remarkable improvement in different sectors in 2016 and a number of public welfare projects will be completed in 2017.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has rendered supreme sacrifices in the

war against terrorism due to which the country is more safe and peaceful than before.

Baroness Nosheena Mobarik said the rapid progress made by Punjab

is a proof of extraordinary performance of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She said that she was happy to see the standard, speed and transparency of development projects in the province.

The Parliamentarian, who happens to be a successful business woman, said Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) is playing an effective role

in the solution of problems of Pakistanis living abroad and the setting

up of the commission is a commendable step of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.